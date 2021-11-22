Federal High Court begins vacation Dec 20, okays 6 judges to sit in 3 divisions





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court, will on December 20, commence its Christmas vacation.

A statement that was signed by the Chief Information Officer of the court, Mrs. Catherine Oby Christopher, revealed that the vacation which is pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (C) of the Federal High Court (civil Procedures) Rules, 2019, will end on January 7, 2022.

Consequently, the court said it would resume sitting on January 10.

“The Litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under listed functional courts located nearest to them; a) Abuja, b) Lagos, c) Port -Harcourt.

“It is important to state that during the vacation, only matters relating to the enforcement of fundamental Rights; Arrest or Release of Vessels and matters that concern dire National interest are to be entertained”.

According to the statement, six Judges appointed to handle crucial matters within the vacation period, are:

Justices Ahmed Mohammed and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper