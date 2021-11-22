Gunmen shoot teacher dead in Lagos





The victim

By Eveyn Usman

A member of staff of the Army Children Senior High School in Epe, Lagos, Handed Sa’heed, has been shot dead in Lagos.

The deceased popularly called ‘World Morgan, was the school’s Biology teacher and Registra.

He was reportedly shot dead at about 7.10pm, last Friday, in his shop in Poka, Epe area of Lagos.

The Muslim Teachers Association of Nigeria, MUTAN Epe, which condemned the murder of Sa’heed, called on the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Police Command to unearth the circumstance surrounding the death and bring the culprits to book.

Describing late Sa’heed as a hard-working teacher, the association in a statement issued this night, said his murder ” is signalling that the teaching profession is unsafe and being rubbished, as noble teachers have now become endangered species in the state”.

The statement reads: “The late Hameed Sa’heed was reportedly shot several times and stabbed by alleged unknown…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper