Insecurity: Ortom appeals to FG to provide security agencies with sophisticated weapons





Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, has called on the Federal Government (FG) to provide the security agencies with sophisticated weapons and gadgets to enable rid Nigeria of criminality.

Ortom made the called on Monday in Naka, the capital of Gwer West Local Government Area of the State during the defection ceremony of the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I am pained that the security agencies lack sophisticated weapons yet they work tireless to secure our lives and property.

“I commend them for ensuring that the armed Fulani herdsmen do not exterminate my people and occupy their land,” he said.

He said that he welcomed the defectors to PDP wholeheartedly, stressing that they are free to vie for any position during the 2023 general election.

“I also came from APC and I was given the opportunity to contest the gubernatorial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper