NDLEA nabs drug dealer behind cocaine hidden in Lagos airport toilet

**Recovers 6,043.857kg narcotics from Fake Security Agent, others in Adamawa, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo, Ebonyi

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Operatives of the National Drug Law EnforcementvAgency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazil-based drug dealer, Okafor Okwudili Moses in connection with over 2.55 kilograms of cocaine recovered from a toilet at the E-Arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja Lagos.

A statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy said the drug was discovered in the toilet of the airport on Friday 12th November after it was dumped there by a trafficker who was obviously scared of being caught by narcotic officers positioned at the airport.

“The following day, Saturday 13th November, the actual owner of the consignment, Okafor arrived at the airport from Brazil via an Ethiopian Airlines flight and was promptly arrested.

“While being interviewed in custody, he confirmed he is the owner of the seized illicit drug”.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper