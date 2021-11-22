NGX brainstorms on role of capital market in economic recovery





By Peter Egwuatu

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is set to reappraise the strategies for sustaining growth in the post-COVID capital market.

To this end, NGX, alongside its sponsors, BUA Group, Central Securities Clearing System, CSCS and NG Clearing, is putting together the inaugural edition of the NGX Capital Markets Conference with the theme, “The Future Ready Capital Market: Innovating for Nigeria’s Sustainable Recovery”.

Speaking about the importance of the conference at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr.Temi Popoola, said: “The Nigerian capital market plays a critical role in developing the Nigerian economy and, in proxy, the African economy.

The challenges the capital market encountered during the pandemic have created an opportunity to drive sustainable wealth creation and economic development through policies that foster innovation and digitalisation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper