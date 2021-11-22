Police arrest AE-FUNAI Professor of Geophysics for allegedly defiling his house help in Ebonyi





…I woke up to see Prof laying on my bed naked – Victim

…It was the handiwork of Satan – Suspect

…Prof did the same thing to my wife’s kid sister – Victim’s father

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command, weekend rearrested a Professor of Geophysics, Professor, Felix Anyaegbulam for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in the State.

The arrest of the Professor was effected by the Police after a Gender-Based Violence taskforce in the state reported the matter to the State Police boss, CP Aliyu Garba as the group alleged Police compromise and complicity in the matter.

Anyaegbulam, a Professor of Geophysics working with Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) Ebonyi State was said to have been sexually violating his 13 year old house help (names withheld) who hails from Ezza North local government area of Ebonyi state.

The state Gender-Based Violence (GBV) taskforce team reported the matter to Central Police…





