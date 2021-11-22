The storm, party rebels and the Electoral Bill





By Azu Ishiekwene

LAST week, the country was engulfed in a mutiny across party lines. After members of the National Assembly surreptitiously inserted a provision in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill calling for direct party primaries, governors, who rarely agree on anything except money, cried foul.

They loaded their guns and opened verbal fire on members of the National Assembly for being clever by half. The governors know what they are doing. The Senate, for example, is their unofficial retirement home and the road to this lair begins with the party primaries.

Roughly half of the 22 second-term governors have their eyes on the Presidency or Vice Presidency. The other half have their eyes on the Senate, where 17 former governors – 12 from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and five from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP – are currently cosseted.

They would not get there by sending roses to the party rank and file. Because they know where the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper