Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon: Sadjo, Daylop target world class performance





Runners preparing for action.

By Ben Efe

As preparations enter top gear for the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon billed for November 27, two Nigerian long distance runners, Ismael Sadjo and Stephen Joshua Daylop, are not only targeting the 10-kilometre race top prize, but also aiming at making world standard times.

Sadjo and Daylop finished first and second, respectively, at the Abeokuta 10km last week, but are now poised to run again at the Warri/Effurun Peace Marathon.

They and others are motivated to give it their best, not minding the fatigue from the previous race.

“First of all I’m glad we have so many races in Nigeria now. It is good for us long distance runners.

“Going to the Warri/Effurun Marathon, I’m not just motivated by the prize money, but the urge to run a world standard time is pushing me on,” said Sadjo.

He was discovered at the Cross River State Grassroots Sports development initiative.

Also in the same vein Daylop said he was looking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper