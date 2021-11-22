Why oil bunkering cannot stop ― Wike





Governor Nyesom Wike

By Davies Iheamnachor

Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has explained that the reason oil theft cannot easily stop is that even some security agencies were involved, saying that it is time the Nigerian State consider the damage caused by activities of crude oil thieves to the economic mainstay of the country and treat them as treasonable offenders.

The governor also stated that the fight to stop oil theft has continued to fail because top-ranking officers of the military are deeply involved in it.

Wike spoke when he hosted the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Oladayo Amao, on courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Monday, this is according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

Wike noted that it is not only the wastage of the economy that is witnessed, but the degradation that the environment also suffers as a result of that also impacts negatively on rural communities in Rivers State in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper