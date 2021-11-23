Anambra: Uba can’t go to tribunal as he wasn’t the APC candidate –Govt





By Vincent Ujumadu

ANAMBRA State government said yesterday that Senator Andy Uba who came a distant third in the November 6 governorship election in the state has not moral justification to approach election petition tribunal on the outcome of the poll because he was never a candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A number of Anambra people, including people from his hometown of Uga in Aguata local government area, have been advising the Senator against carrying out his threat of going to the tribunal so as to build on the existing culture of social harmony which the state had created since 2017 when the candidates of the major parties congratulated Governor Willie Obiano on his reelection and the need to maintain judicial integrity.

Uba had threatened to drag the winner of the election, Professor Charles Soludo to the election petition tribunal, citing irregularities in the conduct of the election.

However, the state Commissioner for Information and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper