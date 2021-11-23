APC Group calls on party members to show respect for leadership





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rebirth Group on Monday in Abuja, charged the party’s members across the federation to show respect for its leadership and regards for constituted authorities.

Alhaji Aliyu Audu, the Coordinator of the group, gave the charge in a statement while reacting to a communiqué by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Audu said the APC Rebirth Group would not support recklessness in any form by any group within the party.

READ ALSO:2023: Reps advocate higher positions for women

“The attention of the APC Rebirth Group, otherwise known as Concerned APC Stakeholders, has been drawn to a communiqué by a youth group of the party purportedly dissolving the Buni-led CECPC.

“We wish to dissociate ourselves from this intemperate action and to state that we do not support it in anyway.

“We share in some of the sentiments…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper