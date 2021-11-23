BREAKING: Lagos EndSARS report, recycled fake news ― Lai Mohammed

Soni Daniel – Abuja
The Minister of Information, Alhai Lai Mohamed, has dismissed the report submitted by the Lagos State EndSARS panel on Police Brutality as a hoax, which did not follow the evidence at hand.
The minister made the position of tge government known at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.
Mohammed said it was shocking that the same allegations made by Nigerians were merely compiled and submitted as a report by the panel set up to investigate the claims of police brutality.
“It is an intimidation of the majority by a minority,” Mohammed submitted.
