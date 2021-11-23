Civil flight operations to commence from Benue in December – FAAN





The Federal Airports Authority (FAAN)

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), and the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) have signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resume civil flight operations in Makurdi.

The signing took place on Monday in Makurdi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the civil flight operations route would be from Makurdi to Abuja to Lagos and Lagos to Abuja to Makurdi.

The FAAN Director of Legal, Dr Clifford Omozeghian, said that the civil aviation operations would serve as a catalyst of development in Benue.

He promised to deliver on the terms of the memorandum entered with them, adding that flight operations would resume in December.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishaku Amao, pointed out that the decision to sign the of joint user agreement for the civil flight operations is to fulfill their Cooperate Social Responsibility.

Represented by the AVM James Gwani, the Air Officer Training and Operations,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper