Empowerment: Umahi urges women, youths in rural areas to key into CBN’s financial programme

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Tuesday called on both women and youths, especially those in the rural areas to key into the ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial programme to enable them to become self-reliant and self-sufficient in the State.

Governor Umahi stated this while flagging off the Digital Financial Inclusion Drive for Women and Youths at the Onueke Township Stadium, Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Chinwe Okay, Umahi added that the programme would also enable them to benefit from the various Empowerment programmes of the state government.

He commended CBN and the Financial Service Providers, FSP for carrying out such initiative across Local Government Areas in the State.

In his remarks, the Director, Development Finance Department of Central Bank of Nigeria’s, CBN, Mr Philip Yila Yusuf noted that the Digital Financial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper