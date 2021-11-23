How GAC Motor caught the attention of car lovers at the 21st Abuja International Motor Fair





With the numerous aspects of life that constantly gain our attention, last week reminded us of how much consciousness we should have for that one thing that takes us around – cars. The perfect way to capture this moment was an event sponsored by GAC Motor called The 21st Abuja International Motor Fair.

The International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja drew the attention of everyone to a jaw-dropping display of the latest GAC Motor editions yet to be seen on Nigerian roads. As sponsors of the event, it was also a perfect opportunity for the foremost automobile brand to tell guests why owning a GAC Motor is the best decision they can make.

The GAC Motor Pavilion, an 89 feet edifice was the centre for all things ‘automobile advancement’. It was the point of convergence for guests looking to upgrade their lifestyle with a wide range of car specs to choose from, chief of which is the flagship GN8 Series, a minivan that combines luxury and comfort on one single…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper