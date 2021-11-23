Imo govt. condemns killing of soldier, burning of houses in Awommamma





Imo government on Tuesday expressed dismay at the killing of a soldier and destruction of property in Awonmanma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state on Monday.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba, said in a statement issued in Owerri that Gov. Hope Uzodinma had ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

This, he explained, was to unravel the cause of the crisis and the attendant loss of lives and property.

He commended the military for its enormous efforts at ensuring security while condemning wanton destruction of precious lives and property.

“Certainly, this soldier who was on a legitimate duty to ensure free flow of traffic and to protect lives and property on Monday, Nov. 22, did not deserve to die such a gruesome death.

“On the other hand, government deprecates reports of wanton destruction of property visited on the community by aggrieved soldiers.

“Government has good reasons to believe that there is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper