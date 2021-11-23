Many persons with Lewy body dementia roaming streets of Nigeria — Psychiatrist





Says patients prone to physical, sexual abuse

Disorder incurable, expensive to manage

Blames untreated hypertension, smoking, others

By Sola Ogundipe and Chioma Obinna

There is nothing strange about Lewy Body Dementia, LBD, if explanations bby psychiatrists are anything to go by. They describe it is a type of behavioural condition that progresses faster than other kinds of dementia where memory loss is irreversible.

The media space has been awash by so many remarks and questions since the admission by veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Jacobs, that her husband Olu, also a veteran actor, is down with Lewy Body Dementia, LBD.

This disease condition which experts are yet to determine the causes, has gained more attraction, and is raising a number of unanswered questions on social media and traditional media.

The level of public interest in the country about the relatively unknown debilitating illness has increased…







