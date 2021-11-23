Police rescue doctor in Bakassi 48hrs after being kidnapped, arrest suspects





Arrested suspects

By Ike Uchechukwu

Again, the Cross River State Police Command has rescued a medical Doctor, Dr. Edmund Akpaikpe of Irua Specialist hospital, Edo state, around Esigi village in Bakassi Local Government Area.

Vanguard gathered that Dr Edmund Akpaikpe who was kidnapped on Sunday in Bakassi while dropping off his maid at Esigi village regained freedom after Anti Kidnapping &Cultism Squad AKCS (Dragon)were closing in on the kidnappers around the location where he was kept in the forest at about 2:00 am on Tuesday.

According to a security source who pleaded anonymity after actionable intelligence was provided, Anti Kidnapping and Cultism Squad ( Dragon) led by SP Abdulhameed Awodi swung into action combing the area, when they realized they could be apprehended they let Dr Edmund after they were given a hot chase.

Vanguard findings also showed that while chasing the criminals, they also abandoned the victim’s vehicle a black Toyota Camry with REG AAA 564…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper