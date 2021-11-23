Restructuring can’t solve Nigeria’s problem – YCE





By Adeola Badru

THE Yoruba Council of Elders, YCE, yesterday, said restructuring alone could not effectively tackle the country’s problems noting that time has come for the various ethnic groups in the country to have a round table talk on how to live together.

The Secretary-General of YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, who spoke on the state of affairs in the country, said: “They should get a new constitution for this country. It’s not anything difficult. We are in a democracy. Let the executive send bills to the national assembly for imputing referendum into our constitution. A referendum is not in the constitution we are operating.”

His words: “There should be a referendum in any democratic dispensation. They should establish constituents’ assembly commission. We cannot run Nigeria as a unitary system. Reforming a country is a process, you cannot decree a nation into existence.

“Restructuring cannot effectively tackle Nigeria’s problem. Restructuring is one…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper