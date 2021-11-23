STATISTICS DAY: NBS, data-producing agencies to modernise Nigeria’s statistical system





By Cynthia Alo

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is currently collaborating with other data producing agencies in Nigeria to put up the necessary infrastructure to modernize the National Statistical System.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Agba, during the 2021 African Statistics Day, ASD, celebration last week.

ASD is a yearly advocacy aimed at raising awareness on the importance of Statistics in the management of a nation’s economy.

While speaking on the theme “Modernizing National Statistical Systems to support Socio-cultural Development in Africa”, the Minister noted that, the 2021 celebration is in line with an aspect of the vision of the current administration is devoted to raising awareness on the importance of credible statistical production processes and the usage for evidence-based policy formulation.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper