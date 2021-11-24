Akinrun stool: We merely endorsed oracle’s choice — Kingmakers; Residents kick





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Kingmakers in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government on Wednesday disclosed that the emergence of Akinrun-elect, Prince Yunusa Akadiri is a mere endorsement of the revelation of the oracle, (Ifa), saying many of Kingmakers consulted oracle before voting.

Addressing a press conference in Ikirun, High Chief Rasheed Diekola, the Odofin, flanked by other palace chiefs, disclosed that they were neither induced nor forced to take a vote for a candidate of their choice.

He said due process was followed as the state government officials informed the local government, which in turn told the Obaara ruling house to present a candidate and 21 princes were presented out of whom, Akadiri was elected by six out of seven Kingmakers at the local government secretariat on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The deputy head of kingmakers adds, “The Kingmakers followed due process in electing the new monarch for the community.

Seven kingmakers in the community voted and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper