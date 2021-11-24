Anti-grazing bill passes second reading in CRSHA





By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

A bill seeking to prohibit open rearing and grazing of livestock and provide for the establishment of ranches and livestock and grazing management, regulation and control has scaled through second reading in the Cross River House of Assembly.

Sponsor of the bill, Mr Elvert Ayambem, representing Ikom II State Constituency, said on Wednesday during plenary that the bill seeks to promote modern techniques of animal husbandry.

Ayambem said that the bill also seeks to manage the environmental impact of open grazing and protect the environment from degradation and pollution caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

READ ALSO: Abiodun’s assent to anti-open grazing bill [Opinion]

According to him, the bill would also prevent the destruction of farms, crops, ponds, settlements and properties caused by open rearing and grazing of livestock.

“One of the objective of this bill is that it will prevent killings, sexual molestation and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper