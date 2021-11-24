Breaking: Ex- Imo Deputy Governor’s father regains freedom





By Chinonso Alozie

The 89-year-old Eze Henry Madumere, father of the former Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere who was kidnapped last Friday at Iho in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, has been freed by the captors.

Eze Madumere who is the traditional ruler of the Ezi-Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state regained freedom early hours of Wednesday.

Vanguard investigation revealed the abductors abandoned their victim along Owerri/Onitsha road around Ogbaku in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo state. Before they called the relatives to come and pick him.

Also, Vanguard gathered the son of the victim, former deputy governor, Eze Madumere, received the father at his royal palace in Achi Ezie-Mbieri autonomous community in Mbaitoli LGA in Imo state and he was immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.

However, at the time of filing this report, it was not clear whether the Madumere’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper