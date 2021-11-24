Emefiele urges FG to prioritise investment in infrastructure to boost economy





The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise investment in infrastructure to improve the country’s business environment and boost economic growth.

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor made the call Tuesday night in Abuja while reading the communique on the 282nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the apex bank.

Emefiele said that the MPC observed the impact poor infrastructure on rising domestic price levels.

He, however, commended government’s effort at economic diversification while calling for more support to boost non-oil exports.

“The Committee commended the gradual diversification of the economy with the increased contribution of the non-oil sector to Government revenues.

“It called for more support to increase non-oil exports as a source of foreign exchange earnings into the economy.

“Members also reiterated the impact of poor infrastructure on rising domestic price levels, urging the Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper