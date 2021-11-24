ENDSARS panel as a model for Nigeria [Opinion]





By EBUN-OLU ADEGBORUWA, SAN

THIS piece has nothing to do with the report of the Panel submitted to the Governor of Lagos State, as to the merits or otherwise, as the White Paper promised by the government is being awaited. Let me now invite you to look at some aspects of the Panel that can be of benefit to our dear nation, especially the judicial sector.

Mode of appointment of judicial officers: It is my firm conviction that one of the principal factors that help to determine the independence, integrity and effectiveness of a judicial officer is the mode of appointment. The old saying remains ever true that he who pays the piper dictates the tune.

We should, therefore, remove the influence of lobby in the mode of appointment of judicial officers, in order to guarantee their independence. Let the appointment be on merit, so that it will be treasured and become impactful. For the EndSARS Panel, the Governor of Lagos State did an excellent job in the assemblage of men…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper