Fraud in banking sector, mostly insider perpetrated – EFCC





The EFCC declared in Abuja on Wednesday that most frauds in the banking sector were perpetrated by insider Information, Communication Technology (ICT) employees.

Mr Abbah Sambo, Head, Cybercrime Section of the EFCC, made the declaration at a national seminar on Banking and Allied Matters for judges.

Sambo represented the EFCC chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the seminar.

He said that most banking sector fraud handled by the commission showed that bank employees aided the acts.

He also expressed regret at the increasing rate of cybercrime in spite of the best efforts by the commission to tackle it.

Sambo observed that in year past, young people involved in cybercrime were not ICT savvy, but today, it is ICT graduates that are the champions in perpetrating the crime.

He attributed the increase in cybercrime to moral decadence and peer group influence.

“The rate at which young men are perpetrating cybercrime is seriously alarming.

“When we arrest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper