Honeywell Flour Mills, FMN set to boost Nigeria’s food production with ₦80b merger





How the transaction will improve food security in Nigeria

Honeywell Group continues its journey of refining and growing investment portfolio

Yesterday (Tuesday), Honeywell Group Limited (HGL) and Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) announced the signing of an agreement that will see them combine FMN and Honeywell Flour Mills Plc.

The agreement was stated to be valued at ₦80 billion is subject to regulatory approval and will see Honeywell Group Limited transfer a 71.69 per cent stake in Honeywell Flour Mills Plc to Flour Mills of Nigeria.

By joining forces, both companies will continue in their effort to boost Nigeria’s food production capacity but at a much higher level.

Despite having so much arable land, Nigeria’s food production capacity remains insufficient to cater to its growing population of over 200 million people.

The majority of this population growth is happening in urban areas. In 2020, Nigeria’s urban population was 52 per cent. This section…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper