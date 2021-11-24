Importers, agents tackle Customs over arbitrary increase in duty rates





By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the recent increase in the exchange rate for the payment of import duty by the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, importers have claimed that the development has brought about a distortion in their business plans.

The increase, according to some of them that spoke to Vanguard Maritime Report, has not only distorted their business plans it will also impact negatively on the projected profit margin and their entire operation.

President, Shippers Association of Lagos, Reverend Jonathan Nicole, told Vanguard Maritime Report that the increment is not palatable with importers, because the move will increase the cost of cargo clearance.

Nicol noted that such developments would also cause hike in prices of goods in the market which leads to inflation.

“It will raise the cost of clearing astronomically. Shippers will have to source for more funds to clear their…





