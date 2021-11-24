Pension arrears: Take Aregbesola to EFCC, pensioners tell Oyetola





AGGRIEVED pensioners in Osun State, yesterday, urged Governor Gboyega Oyetola to drag his predecessor, Rauf Aregbesola, before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for failing to offset their pensions and gratuities.

The retirees made this request while protesting the inability of the state government to pay their entitlements including gratuities, pensions and outstanding half salary arrears of over 15 months.

The protesting pensioners stormed the state government secretariat in Osogbo and displayed placards with varying inscriptions amid anti-government songs to drive home their grievances.

Speaking on behalf of the protesting group, Mrs Salami Bamidele said: “You are releasing N708 million monthly for pensioners but what gets to us that is under Contributory Pension Scheme is very little compared to our population.

READ ALSO: Oyetola approves N708m for pension arrears

“2016 retirees who have not collected anything are about 600. The recent…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper