Trouble in Anambra PDP as stakeholders demand audit of campaign funds





By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Anambra state chapter is currently engulfed in crisis over allegations that theft of campaign funds led to the defeat the party suffered in the November 6 governorship election.

Vanguard gathered that some chieftains of the party in the state have written to the national leadership of the party, seeking the constitution of a high-powered investigative panel to review and audit the PDP campaign accounts and activities in the Anambra election.

The stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Stakeholders of PDP is urging the National Working Committee, NWC, of the PDP to among other things “investigate the truth or otherwise in the allegation that the party’s candidate and key members of his campaign team had become richer after the elections.”

The petition, signed by the coordinator of the group and founding member of the party in Anambra, Chief P.U Offorkansi and addressed to the Acting National Chairman of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper