UNICEF hails signing of Child Protection Bill in Sokoto into law

… Says it is a major step forward for Nigeria children

By Chioma Obinna

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, has hailed the signing into law of the Sokoto State Child Protection Bill 18 years after the Federal government enacted the Child Rights Act 2003, describing it as “a major step forward for children’s rights in Nigeria..”

The Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal signed the bill into law on 22 November 2021.

UNICEF however, urged state governments to domesticate the Act into State law.

So far, 28 states, including Sokoto, have domesticated the Act into law, with nine remaining.

The States that are yet to domesticate the Act are Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Yobe, Kano and the Zamfara States.

Reacting to the development, the UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said: ” “We congratulate the Governor of Sokoto and, most importantly, the children of Sokoto for the entering into law of the Child Protection…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper