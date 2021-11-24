We’re not surprised govt is denying ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’ — Amnesty International





The Country Director, Amnesty International, Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, has expressed misgivings over the Federal Government’s reaction to the Lagos EndSARS probe panel report, saying they were not surprised by government’s denial of ‘Lekki Tollgate incident’.

The body urged the Federal Government to verify the evidence provided by the report, faulting the manner government was dismissing it.

Amnesty International also called for investigation into the entire #EndSARS protests across the country, and not the Lekki Tollgate incident alone.

Ojigho spoke in an interview on Politics Today, a Channels TV programme on Tuesday.

Recall that the Federal Government had said the report presented by Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution to Investigate Cases Of Police Brutality and the Incident of October 20, 2020 at Lekki Tollgate was incorrect.

In fact, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has insisted that there was…





