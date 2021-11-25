2023: Tinubu volunteer group inaugurated in Edo





Bola Tinubu

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE presidential ambition of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu received a boost in Edo State as Edo State chapter of the Edo Volunteers for Tinubu has been inaugurated where Tinubu was described as the “Nigeria’s integrity capital”.

At a Media Roundtable, former member of the House of Representatives, Razaq Bello-Osagie also challenged the media to set the agenda for 2023 describing Tinubu was the best choice Nigeria irrespective of ethnicity and religious background.

He said “We must bury imaginary boundaries because what we need in this country today is a man that has character. Tinubu is a political colossus, a Czar in politics and a man who has demonstrated the new definition of what democracy should be, and so should be giving opportunity to build the country especially in the area of security and economy with…





