28 ships discharge petroleum products, other items at Lagos ports





The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said 28 ships at the Lagos ports were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, bulk gypsum, petrol, base oil and bulk urea.

NPA disclosed this in its publication, ‘Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

The authority also said it was expecting 20 others laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.

According to NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contain general cargo, bulk sugar, container, base oil, bulk wheat, bulk urea, petrol, jet fuel, automobile gasoline, soda ash and ethanol.

Meanwhile, another six ships that had arrived the ports were waiting to berth with petrol, bulk wheat, bulk sugar and bulk fertilizer. (NAN)

Source: Vanguard Newspaper





