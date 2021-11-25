Abductors of 3-year-old girl in Ondo demand N20m ransom





— How my daughter was kidnapped – Mother

By Dayo Johnson

Abductors of the three-year-old Mary Fasina in Akure, the Ondo state capital have demanded N20 million ransom to free her from their captivity.

A reliable source told Vanguard in Akure that the kidnappers have an open line of communication with the girl’s parents.

Recall that Mary was abducted at about 8 pm on Wednesday at her parents’ residence located along Ondo road in Akure metropolis.

The victim was reportedly abducted when she and another member of the family were about opening the gate of the house for their mother who was coming back from an outing.

Vanguard gathered that the abductors who were masked robbed the mother after which they took the little girl away.

A family source told vanguard that the kidnappers have confirmed that the baby was in their custody.

” The kidnappers have contacted the family and they have requested for N20m ransom before the girl would be released by them.

”…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper