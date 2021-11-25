Another batch of 158 returnees arrive Nigeria from Libya





By Bose Adelaja

National Emergency Management Agency NEMA, on Wednesday, received another batch of 158 stranded Nigerians from Libya into the country.

The Returnees who were voluntarily assisted by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 5.47pm aboard Al Buraq Airline Boeing 737-800 with registration number 5A-DMG from Libya.

The Returnees were received at the Cargo Wing of the Airport who had to pass through screening with Nigeria Immigration Services.

Their breakdown indicates 86 female adults, 6 female children and 13 female infants.

Others were 42 male adults with three medical cases, three female children and 21 male infants.

NEMA Acting Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, Ibrahim Farinloye, said they would be kept for the isolation period during which trainings and other medical…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper