Crisis in Anambra APC as group suspends state chairman





By Vincent Ujumadu

FRESH crisis is brewing in the Anambra State branch of the All Progressives Congress, APC, with a section of the party’s stakeholders announcing the suspension of the state chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike.

But the embattled chairman said those involved were renegades who left the party after the primaries that nominated Senator Andy Uba

Following the controversial primaries rejected by most the party’s governorship aspirants, some of the stakeholders refused to join Senator Uba in the campaign on the allegation that the primary was not credible.

Chief Okonkwo Okom, who announced the suspension of Ejidike said a new chairman would assume office as soon as possible.

He said that Ejidike’s issue had been referred to the national headquarters of APC for further action.

Okom said: “As a result of the refusal, neglect or inability of the caretaker committee chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Mr Basil…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper