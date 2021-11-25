Edo Rep member cautions FG on climate change





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon Dennis Idahosa has cautioned Federal Government on the danger of failure to harness other sources of revenue other than oil ahead of the implementation of the resolutions of the 26th meeting of the Conference Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNCOP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

A statement by his media aide Friday Aghedo issued in Benin City said Idahosa expressed worry that Nigeria revenue would be dealt a serious blow if she failed to look beyond the Oil and Gas sector that account for more than 65 percent of the country’s revenue.

READ ALSOPolice arrest fake lawyer in Ebonyi

In a motion sponsored by the lawmaker titled, “Need to Create An Economic Revenue Road Map For The Future of Nigeria” in the floor of the Green Chamber, Idahosa pointed out that Nigeria has numerous potential sources of revenue and if attention is not placed on them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper