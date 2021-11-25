Kano, Lagos States demand 1 per cent in Revenue Allocation Formula — Ganduje





Gov Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, says Kano and Lagos States are demanding for 1 per cent in the new nation’s Revenue Allocation Formula.

The demand is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Abba Anwar, issued on Tuesday in Kano.

Anwar said that Ganduje made the case when his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a condolence visit over the death of Aliko Dangote’s brother, Sani Dangote.

He quoted Ganduje as saying, “looking at the population size of Kano and Lagos states and other similarities of mega cities, both states demand for 1 per cent in the new nation’s revenue allocation formula. We have already made our submissions.”

He noted that the two states were lucky to have the highest number of members of House of Representatives in the country.

Ganduje pointed out that both Kano and Lagos States have 24 legislators, each, in the Green Chamber.

In the statement, Anwar said that Gov….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper