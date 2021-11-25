Kidnapping of 5 workers:: Umahi suspends work on Ebonyi ring road construction





By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state, Wednesday placed on hold the construction work on the Effium axis of the Abakaliki ring road for one week in the State.

He gave the directive after an expanded security council meeting at the new Government House, Abakaliki.

The order followed the kidnap of 5 workers operating on the road by unknown gunmen last month in Effium Community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State.

Umahi lamented that the ring road project was being threatened by insecurity, especially within the Effium axis.

The Governor who was visibly displeased by the development warned that he will not hesitate to shut down construction in any section where the security of the workers was not guaranteed.

He said: “So far we have not had a record on insecurity in the axis of 135 -Ezza North, Ezza North to Ezza South- Ikwo-Abakaliki-Izzi-Ebonyi LGA. Where we believe we have problems will be the axis of Effium in Ohaukwu…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper