N656bn bailout to states again shows Buhari is a compassionate leader- BMO





President Muhammadu Buhari has again shown that he is a compassionate leader with his approval of a 4th multi-billion naira bailout for states in six years.

The Buhari Media Organisation said in a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, that the decision to disburse N656billion to be shared among the 36 States as budget support facility was totally unexpected.

According to the group, “we were pleasantly surprised when Finance Minister Zainab Ahmad first dropped the hint, in Lagos, about the President’s approval of yet another bailout for the States at a time they were to begin repaying three previous bailout facilities extended to them.

“At the time, many Nigerians did not know what to expect until the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) where it was revealed that each of the 36 States would get N18.2bn in six tranches over the next six months, to be repaid over a 30 year period starting from 2023.

“This is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper