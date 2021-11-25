NLC rejects planned petrol price increase





The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to consider options to help the country embrace developmental governance and accountable leadership, while rejecting the planned petroleum price increase.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen in Abuja, entitled: ”Nigerian workers refused to take the bait’’.

According to him, the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, announced that petrol could cost as much as N340 from February 2022.

Wabba described as “comical“ the bait by the government to pay 40 million Nigerians N5,000 as palliative, to cushion the effect of astronomical increase in the price of petrol.

He said that the total amount involved what he called “queer initiative“ was far more than the money government claimed to spend currently on fuel subsidy.

“The NNPC GMD said that the price increase would be consequent on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper