War of the gods: Oluwo dares Osun traditionalists





Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi

…Only God determines kings, not Ifa, monarch insists

By Shina Abubakar

The verbal war between Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and traditional religious adherents in Osun State seems to have taken a twist, as the group, under the aegis of Traditional Religion Worshippers Association, TRAWSO, said the monarch’s effrontery against the gods would lead to his fall.

But the monarch insisted that his throne is beyond the control of any deity but subject to the control of only the Almighty God, adding that God makes and dethrones kings at will.

Oluwo’s crime against traditionalists

TRAWSO had insisted that Oluwo’s utterances amounted to sacrilege as the body met with the monarch to caution him over his ungirded utterances on religious issues and its consequences on the stool.

Chairman of TRAWSO, Dr Oluseyi Atanda, said: "Oba Akanbi has gone further to utter many unguarded statements against the traditionalists capable of…





