32 visually-impaired trained in soap making, get starter-parks





Organisers, guests and participants at the Cape of Good Soap skill acquisition project organised by

Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre in partnership with the Givaudan Foundation in Lagos.

Some of the works of the visually impaired adults

By Elizabeth Osayande

That there is ability in disability came into play as 32 visually-impaired adults displayed various ranges of bar soaps they made at the end of ‘The Cape of Good Soap’, a skill acquisition project that ran from October 26 to 30.

The training, organised by Nigerwives Braille Book Production Centre in partnership with the Givaudan Foundation, did not only empower these set of 15 males and 17 females in the craft of soap making, but saw them exposed on how to run a sustainable small business venture.

At the graduation ceremony, the 32 visually-impaired graduates were given a starter’s kit to enable them start producing soap.

And the bar soaps they produced were sold and the proceeds given to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper