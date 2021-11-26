Breaking: Gunmen abduct principal, vice, three teachers in Ondo





...Police comb forest

Dayo Johnson Akure

Suspected kidnappers have again abducted a Principal, Joshua Adeyemi, his Vice, lfedayo Yesufu and three other teachers along Auga-Ise road in Akoko North East council area of Ondo state.

Adeyemi is the Principal of Auga Community Grammar School while lfedayo is the Vice.

The three abducted teachers also of same school include, Oloyede Bukola, Adagunodo Funmilayo and Blessing Okeke.

Eyewitness account said that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon while they were travelling in a Blue Toyota Corolla car belonging to the school Principal along the Auga-Ise road in Akoko North East council area of the state.

The source said that the unsuspecting victims were ambushed and whisked away into the thick forest by the abductors.

One of the victims, Blessing Okeke, was released after the captors discovered that she was pregnant.

Narrating the incident, Blessing said they were waylaid while traveling in the Principal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper