Enugu State has 152, 243 stunted children – UNICEF





UNICEF declared in Enugu on Friday that 152,243 children below five years of age are stunted in Enugu State.

Its Planning and Monitoring Specialist, Enugu Field Office, Mrs Maureen Zubie-Okolo, made the declaration at a policy dialogue with Enugu State Executive and Legislative Councils on Investment in Nutrition.

Zubie-Okolo attributed the situation to poor nutrition arising from poor maternal, infant and young child feeding practices during the first 1,000 days of birth.

“In Enugu State, only 7.8 per cent of children below five years of age receive the minimum acceptable diet, while less than one-fifth of children 0-5 months are exclusively breastfed.

“This is a call for both the executive and legislative arms to come together to ensure that nutrition is placed on government’s agenda,’’ she said.

She said that malnutrition had become a silent emergency which, unfortunately, was receiving far too little attention.

She said that the meeting was in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper