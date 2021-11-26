Germany eyes ever greater restrictions as coronavirus spreads faster





The health ministers of Germany’s 16 states called on Thursday for elective surgery to be postponed countrywide as the country passed the grim milestone of 100,000 Covid-19 deaths amid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Chairing the ministers’ videoconference, Bavarian Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) said the decision had been unanimous. “It is clear to all of us that the situation is very, very serious,” he told dpa after the meeting.

Holetschek also thanked states with spare intensive care capacity for taking in patients from badly affected areas. Transfers are currently being planned from Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia.

The German air force has two aircraft on standby to assist with the transfers.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for increased restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, as more state leaders indicated willingness to consider tough measures to stop the disease’s spread.

“We need more contact restrictions contact,” the outgoing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper