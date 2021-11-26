Insecurity: Go after terrorists, bandits now, Buhari orders service chiefs





•Says no rest for security chiefs until Nigerians are at peace

•Directs them to provide adequate security during yuletide

•Notes success in Anambra polls confirms 2023 not threatened

•Hails Nigerian’s emergence as VP Interpol Africa

•We ‘re afraid, worried over security threats on Abuja-Kaduna highway, say Kaduna Reps

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Levinus Nwabughiogu

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari yesterday rose from a national security meeting with service chiefs and heads of other security agencies, with a charge on them to go after the terrorists and bandits terrorising Nigerians, especially on the highways.

According to him, security operatives will not rest until Nigerians are at peace.

The President’s order came as members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State also yesterday raised an alarm over the security threats, kidnappings and killings along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Buhari, who spoke against the backdrop of frequent attacks…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper