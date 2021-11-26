Need for another look at our housing situation





By Adekunle Adekoya

JUST about a fortnight ago, the Federal Government launched a portal for the sale of about 5,000 housing units completed under the National Housing Programme. Works and Housing minister, Babatunde Fashola said that the portal is open in 34 states, and the FCT, and urged “government at all levels as well as Nigerians to use this opportunity and apply for the houses”. Prices begin from N7.2 million.

Earlier, last month, during an investigative hearing at the House of Representatives, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said that the housing deficit in the country has reached alarming levels, adding that the deficit is estimated at between 17 to 20 million units, and the country would need a humongous N6 trillion to overcome it.

However, Minister Fashola does not agree that there is a housing deficit in the country. In a July 15, 2021 conversation with newsmen at the State House in Abuja, he stated that there exists a significant number of empty houses,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper