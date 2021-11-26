Pastor Kumuyi explains why evil thrives in society





By Chioma Onuegbu

THE General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has said that evil thrives because people seem to highlight evil actions more than things that are good and positive happening in the society.

Pastor Kumuyi frowned at a situation where an evil done by one person on the internet becomes more pronounced than where one hundred people are reported to be quietly living a good life.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after he arrived Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, for a five-day Global crusade with the theme, ”The Wonders of the Cross”

He explained that the global crusade which was put in place to exalt Christ because of what He has done for humanity, and also to let people know what the Cross of Christ implies, has so far achieved tangible results.

His words: “Generally we don’t see the positive things. We don’t see the hundreds, or thousands of people who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper